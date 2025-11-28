Vinícius is "closer than ever" to a new contract with Real Madrid, it's reported

HQ

Vinícius Jr. is "closer than ever" to reach a new agreement with Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo reports.

There have been rumours that Vinícius was considering not continuing with Real Madrid when his contract ends in June 2027 before the arrival of coach Xabi Alonso. The situation got especially tense during the last Clásico, where Vinícius was upset with the coach when he was substituted. However, he later apologised to everyone, including Alonso.

However, the Brazilian player is set to have lowered his salary ambitions, as he demanded the same, if not more, salary than his teammate Kylian Mbappé, feeling that he has earned the status of the star of the team, having arrived as a teenage in 2018, improving in the club and helping them win the 2022 and 2024 Champions League titles. Mbappé is said to be earning 23 million euros per year.

His performance has decreased in the last season, however, although this comes after one of his best matches of the season for Real Madrid, assisting two of the four goals by Kylian Mbappé against Olympiacos. In the fourth goal, both embraced celebrating.