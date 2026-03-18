Vinícius has already scored more goals with Arbeloa than with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

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Real Madrid defeated Manchester City again at the Etihad Stadium 2-1, leaving the score 5-1 on aggregate for Real Madrid, qualifying for quarter-finals and most likely meeting with Bayern Munich next month. From Valverde's hat-trick last week, to a brace by Vinícius last night, in a match that was determined when Bernardo Silva was sent-off after only 20 minutes for handball.

Vinícius nearly scored a hat-trick, when a goal was ruled out by osside in injury time, although he scored again one minute later, the icing on the cake that had no real impact in the knockout, except for improving Real Madrid's stats before their inevitable meeting in the future (this was the fifth time in a row both teams meet in a Champions League knockout round): these two victories means that Madrid has now defeated City seven times, lost 5 defeats and 5 draws, and has scored 30 goals (against 27 goals).

Vinícius has scored more with Arbeloa than with Xabi in half the time

Other stats show that Vinícius has improved his numbers with Álvaro Arbeloa compared to Xabi Alonso. According to AS, in the 34 games that Xabi Alonso worked as Real Madrid manager, Vinícius scored seven goals: one in Club World Cup, five in LaLiga, one in Spanish Super Cup, an average of 0,2 goals per game.

With Alonso's replacement Álvaro Arbeloa, Vinícius has scored nine goals in 16 games, an average of 0,56 goals per game. Now the question is, will Vinícius continue to score as many goals (including penalties) now that Kylian Mbappé is officially back?