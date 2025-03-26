Vinícius admits that they played poorly: "I don't want to lose again"

HQ

Brazil was thrashed last night against Argentina, a heavy 4-1 defeat that means Brazil cannot afford any more misses if they want to secure a World Cup 2026 spot. That is something that will almost certainly happen, but a lot needs to change for Brazil to be competitive for the next World Cup.

Vinícius Júnior, the Real Madrid star -who scored a decisive last-minute goal in the earlier match, a 2-1 victory over Colombia- has said he does not want to lose again: "We have to rethink everything we do. There is only a year left until the World Cup, I have already played in one World Cup and I do not want to lose again", via RMC Sport.

Vinicíus is critical with the team, admitting they played very poorly, but also add that they "have to improve, keep our heads up, and never give up". Brazil was eliminated in the last two World Cups in quarter-finals, and perhaps the most criticised part of the team is coach Doríval Júnior, who failed to create a good team despite the quality of the players. The hiring of Carlo Ancelotti sooner rather than later sounds more and more likely now...