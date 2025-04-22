Vini Jr. Netflix documentary: New trailer and release date

HQ

The Netflix documentary film about Vinícius Júnior has a release date: May 15. Titled 'Vini Jr.' (and a more interesting 'Baila, Vini' (Dance Vini) in Portuguese and Spanish, the documentary film (it is a film, not a series) was shot last year, chronicling Vinícius' season at Real Madrid and Brazil.

Thus, it will show Vinícius contributions to Real Madrid winning LaLiga and Champions, episodes like racist insults in Valencia, and (maybe) him losing the Ballon d'Or last October. Featuring interviews with teammates in Real Madrid and Brazil, as well as his family, it will be a must-watch for those wishing to know another side of the high-profile and sometimes divisive 24-year-old football player.

The documentary will also talk about Vini's humble beginnings, his first year at C.R. Flamengo in 2018, and will feature interviews with his mother. You can watch the first trailer for Vini Jr. below, and remember that the film is released on Netflix on May 15.

