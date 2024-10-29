Vini Jr. breaks silence after controversial Ballon d'Or loss with a defiant message

HQ

Vinícius Júnior has broken his silence after his Ballon d'Or debacle, an award he assumed he was going to win but ended up going to Rodri from Manchester City. Shortly after the ceremony ended with victory for the Spanish midfielder, Vinícius tweeted "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."

A rebellious message that, ideally, could be seen as a pledge to become even better so he could be undisputed Ballon d'Or winner in the future, although, behind closed doors, it seems that the anger Real Madrid has against organizers France Football and UEFA.

Vini. Jr or Carvajal should haven been the winners, according to Real Madrid

Real Madrid hasn't made a public statement after yesterday's no-show, in sign of protest after they knew Vinícius wasn't going to win, something they (as well as most of the press) had taken for granted.

Howver, El País has some official statements from Real Madrid, and the club said "Madrid won't be where we're not respected" and claim the choice for Rodri doesn't follow the criteria of the awards, that usually rewards Champions League winners. In that regards, the biggest wronged is Dani Carvajal, winner of Liga and Champions with Real Madrid and, as Rodri, Euro Cup with Spain.

The belief in the club is that UEFA has tried to punish Real Madrid because of their dispute with the "Super League". A conspiracy that Alfredo Relaño, only Spanish voter this year, rejects, as UEFA isn't the organizer, but simply an endorser (France Football is) and the votes remained subjective.