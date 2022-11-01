Vine could be making a comeback

HQ

While TikTok is all the rage these days, before it rose to success, Vine was the short form video platform to beat. But, Twitter shut Vine down years ago and we've heard very little about the platform ever since. Until now.

Because a new report has come from Axios, which suggests that following Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, he has now tasked a team of engineers with reviewing Vine's code and looking to bring back the platform, perhaps even by the end of the year.

This comes after Musk recently launched a poll on Twitter saying, "Bring back Vine?" That very poll has amassed almost five million votes, with 81.1% of those answering a resounding yes.

And it seems like Musk is very interested in looking into this and bringing back Vine, as in response to MrBeast's comment about it competing with TikTok, the billionaire asked, "What could we do to make it better than TikTok?"

Would you like to see Vine return?