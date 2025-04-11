Vincent "Kingpin" D'Onofrio would like to play Swamp Thing

One DC project we haven't heard much about yet, but which we know is forthcoming and from which there have been small updates every few months, is Swamp Thing. It will be directed by James Mangold (3:10 to Yuma, Logan, Ford v Ferrari) and the idea is that it will be fairly independent and offer gothic horror.

We still don't know who will be playing Swamp Thing, but we do know one person who is interested in the role, namely Vincent D'Onofrio. Perhaps best known for his role as Wilson Fisk in the Daredevil series, D'Onofrio recently confirmed that he will never play the role in cinemas due to rights issues.

On social media, he was recently asked if there is any other comic book character he would like to play, to which he replied simply "Swamp Thing". Judging from the comments, a lot of people seem to think this sounds like a great idea, and it's hard to argue with that, right?

By the way, if you're looking for some good Swamp Thing reading to warm you up, we think you should check out our comic book connoisseur Ben Lyons' massive article 10 comics or graphic novels every DC fan should read.