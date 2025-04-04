Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is not allowed to appear in MCU films

HQ

While we're very familiar with Daredevil's rivalry with the New York City crime boss Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk, another hero that is well-known for causing problems for the villain is Spider-Man. Since we're getting another Spider-Man film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year (Spider-Man: Brand New Day), a movie that in the past has been rumoured to have a more rooted and 'friendly neighbourhood vibe' instead of world-ending catastrophes for Spidey to overcome, some have wondered if this will see Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin as the major thorn in the web-slinger's side. Judging by recent comments from D'Onofrio, this is very unlikely to be the case.

Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, D'Onofrio reveals that the rights to Kingpin are incredibly complex and rigid and mean that the character can currently only appear in television shows.

D'Onofrio explains, "The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do to use my character... for Marvel to use my character. Very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff. Right now, I'm only useable for television series, that kind of thing. Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It's all caught up in rights and stuff like that right now. I don't know when that would work out, or if it would ever work out at all really."

Essentially, expect to see Kingpin causing Daredevil and other smaller-name vigilantes problems for the future, but as for Marvel's theatrical A-list, Kingpin will seemingly continue to remain below their radar.