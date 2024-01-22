Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Daredevil: Born Again

Vincent D'Onofrio wants to play Kingpin forever

Now he doesn't have to put on weight for t he role, he's in it for the long haul.

HQ

Vincent D'Onofrio is one of Marvel's best villain actors right now, and has carried the street-level hero shows with his portrayal of Kingpin. The actor has shared his fondness for the crime boss character before, and has now shared why he doesn't plan on stopping playing him anytime soon.

"The only thing that could have held me back would be if I just had to keep on putting on all that weight and keep it on," he told Comicbook.com. "And so I don't have to do that anymore, so I'm in the best shape I've been in a long time."

D'Onofrio says that the fat suits help out a lot "because it's not the healthiest thing in the world to keep putting weight on and taking it off again. So yeah, I mean, as long as the powers that be will have me, I can't see not playing this part, it's so much fun."

D'Onofrio revisited Kingpin most recently in Marvel's Echo, but previously he'd been seen in Daredevil, and the Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well. He's likely to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again as well.

What do you think of Kingpin?

Daredevil: Born Again

