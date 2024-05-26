Vince Vaughn to star in an Apple TV+ series debuting this August

Apple has revealed another project that it has in the works for its streaming platform Apple TV+. Set to debut this August, the project is known as Bad Monkey and is a series that will see Vince Vaughn leading the cast and seemingly getting wrapped up in a bizarre criminal plot.

We're not told much about the plot just yet, other than: "A detective turned restaurant inspector in Southern Florida is pulled into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing. And yes, there's a monkey."

What we do know is that Bad Monkey will see Vaughn starring alongside Natalie Martinez, and that the show is being executive produced by Ted Lasso and Shrinking executive producer Bill Lawrence, so hopefully it has all the pieces in place to be a must watch when it debuts on August 14. Expect a trailer in the coming weeks.