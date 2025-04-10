Vince Vaughn opens an Italian restaurant in Netflix's Nonnas

After a steadier period where the spotlight hasn't been so bright, Vince Vaughn has been taking on more and more leading roles as of late, with his most recent biggest job being the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey. Next month, Vaughn will once again be the frontman for another project, with this being the Netflix film, Nonnas.

This movie revolves around Joe Scaravella, a man who after the passing of his mother, decides to put everything on the line by opening an Italian restaurant in New York City where his kitchen staff is made up of local Italian-American grandmothers.

Nonnas will be coming to Netflix on May 9, and it'll star a few other big names, including Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Linda Cardellini, and Susan Sarandon. With the premiere getting closer and closer, you can check out the trailer for Nonnas below, as well as its synopsis.

"After the loss of his mother, Joe Scaravella (played by Vince Vaughn) risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs."