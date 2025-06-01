Vince Vaughn on a Dodgeball sequel: "I'm definitely open to it"

There have been talks and reports about a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for basically the two decades since the original arrived, but none of these have ever led to anything significant. In fact, most seem to have made peace with the idea that there will never be a true sequel to the legendary comedy film. One core actor from that flick is still open to a return though.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his recent Netflix film Nonnas, Vince Vaughn - who has seen a resurgence of roles as of late, including in Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey - has mentioned that he would be interested in doing a sequel to Dodgeball, assuming that the idea and script are quality in the first place.

"There's always talk of these," said Vaughn, who plays protagonist Peter La Fleur in the film. "Dodgeball, actually, there's an idea that's pretty good, but nothing for sure. I'm going to start the second season of Bad Monkey, which is great, and then I have another thing I'm going to do, but I would definitely ... It's always about if the story's right, if the extension is something that makes sense."

He continues, "There are ideas that are good with some of these, but you never know what transpires and if it makes sense for everybody. But I'm definitely open to it. I love a lot of those movies and definitely open if something comes to pass."

Not only is it important to get the script right for a Dodgeball follow-up, but it's also key to secure the cast, including Ben Stiller as the eccentric White Goodman and his real wife Christine Taylor too as Kate Veatch.

