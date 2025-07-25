Vince Gilligan returns with bizarre new series Pluribus

Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is returning with a new series for Apple TV+—the genre-bending Pluribus. Leading the cast is once again Rhea Seehorn, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in Better Call Saul. Pluribus premieres on November 7 with a two-episode debut, followed by weekly releases until the season finale on December 26.

The show consists of nine episodes and centers on "the most miserable person on Earth," who somehow must save humanity—from happiness. Absurd? Absolutely. But with Gilligan at the helm, we can expect something both twisted and brilliant.

In addition to Seehorn, the cast includes Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete), Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (American Fiction), and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and has already been greenlit for a second season. Executive producers include Better Call Saul alumni Gilligan, Gordon Smith, and Alison Tatlock.

Check out the teaser below.

Excited for Gilligan's next mind-bender?