Vince Gilligan on ditching Breaking Bad universe: "I wanted to prove to myself I wasn't a one-trick pony"

While Vince Gilligan certainly isn't immune to the charms of digging into a pre-existing IP for a new story, Better Call Saul felt like it managed to ditch most of the prequel tropes that leave us feeling dredged in old stories. For his new series, there's absolutely nothing to do with Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, despite the appearance of Rhea Seehorn.

Speaking to Variety, Gilligan shared his disdain for current media projects. "We live in a world of IP, where the safest thing to do is reboot something that has an audience. I wanted to prove to myself I wasn't a one-trick pony," he said. "It's harder than it's ever been to get something made that's not based on a previous movie or comic book or video game. Every generation deserves its own stories, instead of just the stories of their grandparents."

Despite not being set in the Breaking Bad universe, Gilligan's latest show managed to attract numerous studios thanks to it being from the showrunner. "It was great to be wanted, but I met with all these nice folks and I had to say no to some of them, and that was not enjoyable," he said. Eventually, Gilligan went with Apple TV, as they promised to give him their trust and time.

The first two episodes of Pluribus were revealed on the 7th of November. You can check out our impressions of the show here.