Vince Gilligan has been crafting the idea behind Pluribus for 10 years

HQ

Vince Gilligan is one of the top television makers right now, as coming off the back of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he has years and years of immensely acclaimed TV in his portfolio. Next up will be the Apple TV series Pluribus, where Gilligan reunites with Rhea Seehorn, to see the Better Call Saul star appearing as the most miserable person in the world who is tasked with saving everyone from happiness.

It's a quirky and odd idea and one that Gilligan has been crafting for years and years. Speaking to Polygon, he explains that he first had the idea for Pluribus during his lunch breaks from Better Call Saul, and that originally it had a male protagonist.

"I started kicking this idea around on my lunch breaks from Better Call Saul. I didn't know what it was about this idea that stuck with me — and I couldn't figure out what would be the plot mechanism by which this would happen — but I kept messing around with it, and I realized, well, it has to be a science fiction story. You can't explain a situation like that in the real world."

He adds: "I started off almost 10 years ago with this vague idea about a male protagonist who everybody suddenly, inexplicably was very, very nice to. He didn't do anything particularly much to deserve everybody's love and affection, but everybody suddenly loves this guy. They will do anything for him. No matter how mean he is to them, he can never hurt their feelings. He can never shake their enthusiasm for him as a person."

Pluribus will begin streaming on Apple TV very soon, with the first episodes set to arrive on November 7. You can see the trailer for the show below and as for more from Gilligan, he recently noted that there's potential for a Breaking Bad reboot.