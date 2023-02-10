Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the Fast & Furious franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for containing some big names, with each iteration of the action blockbuster including more famous faces. Fast X, for example, will see appearances from Jason Mamoa and Brie Larson.

However, Vin Diesel already has eyes on another star that could join the franchise. Speaking with Variety, it seems the Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is the person Diesel wants to see most in the future of the franchise.

Diesel even already has a character lined up for Robert Downey Jr. "Without telling you too much about what happens in the future," he said. "There's a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom."

"There is somebody that believes that's the future, and that's at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

Hmm, we wonder where they got the idea for someone pushing driverless cars as the future from? It doesn't seem like Robert Downey Jr.'s casting is set in stone, though, so we'll have to see if he does make it into the next Fast & Furious movie.