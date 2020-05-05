Vin Diesel: The script for Riddick 4 is almost done

There has been a shortage of Riddick lately, with no movies or games being made. But now Geektyrant reports that the star Vin Diesel himself took to Instagram to post an update regarding the script for the movie Riddick 4: Furya (Furya is the name of Riddick's home planet).

This is supposedly the next instalment in The Chronicles of Riddick series, and according to Diesel, it is just about done and will arrive next week. It has once again been written by the Riddick creator himself, David N. Twohy, who wrote and directed the three main Riddick movies. Besides the Twohy trilogy, there also other media with Riddick like the animated The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, and of course the wonderful Starbreeze game The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and the sequel The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena (Diesel made the voices for these games).

Have you missed Riddick?