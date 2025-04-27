Vin Diesel teases a Riddick: Furya announcement

Vin Diesel has seemingly and ironically run out of fuel lately. The popular actor who tended to appear in box office behemoths several times a year has hit a patch where we haven't seen him in much of substance for a while. Aside from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (where he voices Groot so that's hardly much to harp on about) in 2023, we haven't seen Diesel in a film since, but he does have plenty in the works.

Between Fast X: Part 2, xXx 4, a rumoured Groot standalone film and even supposed demand for more The Last Witch Hunter, plus even another Riddick film, the future seems bright for Diesel. And yet we don't know when (or if) any of these are coming... But perhaps we soon will.

Diesel has taken to Instagram to state "Incoming... Riddick..." with an image of his famous character. This seems to imply that we'll learn a whole lot more about the film Riddick: Furya soon, which would make sense since it has been in production to some extent for quite a while.

Are you excited to see Riddick return?