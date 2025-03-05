Vin Diesel teases a Groot standalone film

HQ

Following the conclusion of the Oscars over the weekend, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to provide fans with an update on what he's currently up to, with the actor sharing insight into a collection of films.

In this lengthy post, we're told that the plan is to return to Fast X2 (the grand finale of the series) this summer with filming happening in Los Angeles, and that he still hopes to make the next film starring the character Riddick, plus that he is directing a film "about that infamous New York detective".

Then to build on this, Diesel claims that Mattel is soon set to begin work on a film version of Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots, something he notes is a "testosterone-male answer to Barbie". Also he states that he is exploring ways to fit another xXx adventure in too, seeing him return as the character Xander Cage, all while finding space for another The Last Witch Hunter film (for some reason...) as apparently there is a "demand for the future of Kaulder, who first appeared in The Last Witch Hunter."

This is all while noting that there could be a future where Groot gets a standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Diesel claiming: "Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel's most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet." It's unclear how that would work with it based on a character that can only speak three words...

<social>https://www.instagram.com/p/DGxseRVSJOH/?hl=en-gb&img_index=1</social>

While Diesel clearly has a lot of plans, it's very unclear how many of these films will actually get made, as many seem unlikely at best, and the actor hasn't appeared in anything significant since 2023 when I Am Groot, Fast X, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived. Whether we'll see Diesel in anything in 2025 also remains unclear as none of these projects seem marginally close to finishing, or in some cases even starting...