Vin Diesel reveals Fast and Furious 10 will be known officially as Fast X

Vin Diesel has officially revealed the title for the tenth Fast and Furious movie. Set to be called Fast X, it has been confirmed that the film is currently in production and has started filming, ahead of its May 19, 2023 release date.

While it's exciting to hear that the movie is being filmed and on its way to meet its release date, fans have already begun to parody the name, with some claiming that it sounds "like a laxative" and others saying that "this is how they introduce the X-Men into the MCU". Artist BossLogic, has even joked around and connected the name with the XXX series, saying that this will mark the "Multiverse of Fastness" and that "Dom will meet his match, himself... Xander Cage..."

