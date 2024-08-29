Vin Diesel offers a picture from the set of the new Riddick film

HQ

It's been more than ten years since we last got to join Riddick and his raspy voice on an adventure. But hopefully fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer, because as you know, the filming of Riddick: Furya is in full swing and today Vin Diesel took the opportunity to offer a picture from the production.

The big question is whether Riddick: Furya will succeed in revitalising the franchise that hasn't exactly been known to draw a big audience, although 2013's Riddick did manage to be a surprising success.

