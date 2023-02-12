Vin Diesel is getting ready to play Riddick again

HQ

It's been a full ten years since we saw Vin Diesel play the role of Richard B. Riddick in the movie simply named Riddick and shortly after its premiere, talk of a fourth installment in the series began. But no such movie has yet been made, although rumors have been appearing from time to time.

Now Deadline reports that the ball is finally set in motion. Series creator David Twohy will once again pen the script and direct, while Diesel himself is keen to become Riddick again. Twohy writes:

"Our legion of fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis."

The film will be called Riddick: Furya and will take us to Riddick's home planet. We hope we can look forward to some macho action, massive violence and some great sci-fi. Fingers crossed that the magic of Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay can be recreated.