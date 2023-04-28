Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Strayed Lights
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Vin Diesel has confirmed that Fast X will be split into two parts

      He made the announcement at CinemaCon.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Speaking at CinemaCon, Vin Diesel announced that Fast X will link to a second companion film, which will release in 2025.

      Diesel said: "This summer is only the beginning of Fast X.

      "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue.

      "And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for part two in 2025."

      Fast X is rumoured to be drawing the Fast & Furious franchise as we know it to a close over its tenth and eleventh instalments, with the main storyline centred around Diesel's Dominic Toretto concluding.

      Diesel continued: "Fast is now the longest franchise in motion picture history... with the same actors playing the same characters.

      "This is our family, the audience is our family, and as we were building towards this achievement we attracted directors who brought their own magic to the saga.

      "I'm proud to say for nearly two decades the Fast films have been the most successful film of every one of our directors."

      You can watch all the action as the fast family battle with Jason Momoa's Dominic Reyes when Fast X releases in cinemas on 19th May.

      HQ


      Loading next content