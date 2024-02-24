Vin Diesel confirms he will star in the Fast & Furious finale

HQ

With Vin Diesel recently being sued for sexual battery by a former assistant, there was doubt cast on his potential future with the Fast & Furious franchise. Any potential doubts have now been squashed though, as the actor has confirmed on Instagram that he will indeed be returning for the franchise's final outing.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team... to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel wrote on his personal account. He continued: "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud"!

The incident that Vin Diesel was accused of dates back to 2010 on the production of Fast Five. Diesel has denied any wrongdoing related to the incident, and the above social media post represents the first time he has made an update since the allegations first broke.

