Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery in a new lawsuit filed against the Fast and Furious actor. A former assistant for Diesel - who worked for him in the Autumn of 2010 - claims that he grabbed her wrists and made untoward advances on her.

As per Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff, Asta Jonasson, was hired by Diesel as an assistant to organise parties, attend those parties with the actor, and keep an eye out for photos being taken of Diesel with women when he wasn't accompanied by his long-time girlfriend.

It is claimed that hours after the assault took place, Jonasson was fired by Diesel's sister. In a response to the lawsuit, Diesel's attorney said the following:

"Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."