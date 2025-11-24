Vilnius Airport shuts down due to balloon incursions

HQ

Lithuania's Vilnius Airport has reopened after shutting down twice overnight due to balloons moving toward its airspace, temporarily diverting several incoming flights to other cities. The disruptions mark the ninth closure of the Lithuanian capital's airport since early October.

Lithuania says the balloons are weather devices used to transport contraband cigarettes from neighbouring Belarus, accusing President Alexander Lukashenko of enabling the practice as a form of hybrid attack. Authorities said airspace restrictions were lifted at 03:25 a.m. local time, following two separate closures between late Sunday and early Monday.