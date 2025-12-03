Vilnius Airport shuts again after suspected balloons enter airspace

HQ

Vilnius Airport suspended flights for the second time on Wednesday after suspected balloons were detected in its airspace, the airport operator said. The incident adds to a growing series of disruptions in recent months.

Lithuanian officials say the balloons are used by smugglers transporting cigarettes from Belarus, but they also accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of allowing what they describe as a "hybrid attack" to continue.

Lukashenko has previously argued that the West is waging a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia. Located roughly 30 kilometres from the Belarusian border, Vilnius Airport has been forced to close more than ten times since early October due to similar events.