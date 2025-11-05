Vilnius Airport shut down after drone sighting

HQ

We just got the news that Lithuania temporarily closed Vilnius Airport on Wednesday after an unknown drone was detected near the airspace of the capital.

According to airport representative Tadas Vasiliauskas, air traffic resumed at 10:18 a.m. local time after the situation was assessed.

Drone identified as civilian device

The Lithuanian Public Security Service later confirmed the object was a civilian drone that stayed airborne for less than a minute. During the closure, Flightradar data showed a Ryanair flight from Barcelona circling the area while awaiting clearance to land.

The brief shutdown caused minor delays but no lasting disruptions. In late October, Lithuania had already closed two major airports and border crossings with Belarus after reports of balloons entering from the Belarusian side.