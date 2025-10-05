Vilnius Airport resumes operations after balloon disruption

HQ

Drone sightings in Europe have being making headlines in recent days. Now, we get the news that air traffic has resumed at Vilnius Airport after several hours of suspension caused by unidentified balloons spotted in Lithuanian airspace. The unexpected incident led to widespread delays and diversions, with many flights rerouted to neighboring countries. Authorities closed the airspace late Saturday as a precaution, reopening it early Sunday once the situation was deemed safe. Although most operations have now normalized, residual delays are expected throughout the day. The cause and origin of the balloons remain under investigation, marking yet another disruption in a tense period for European aviation. What do you think abut this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!