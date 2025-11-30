Vilnius Airport closes again over balloons

HQ

Vilnius Airport in Lithuania temporarily halted operations on Sunday after suspected balloons entered its airspace, marking the latest disruption in a months-long series of flight interruptions in the Baltic country.

European aviation has faced repeated chaos in recent months from drone sightings and airspace incursions, including in Copenhagen and Brussels. Vilnius Airport alone has been forced to close at least 10 times since early October.

Lithuanian authorities say some of the balloons, reportedly flown by smugglers, have been used to transport contraband cigarettes. Vilnius has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of allowing the practice, calling it a form of "hybrid attack."

In October, Lithuania closed both Belarus border crossings in response, though they reopened last week as air traffic disruptions appeared to ease. Lukashenko dismissed the border closures as a "crazy scam," accusing the West of waging a hybrid war.