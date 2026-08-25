Village in France devastated by tornado, leaving 39 injured and damaging 300 homes

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A tornado has hit the Aude region in the southwest France, with winds of up 117 km/h registered in the village of Pomas that caused serious damages to buildings, ripping off roofs, and leaving 39 people injured, two in critical condition according and 15 taken to hospital, according to reports.

An estimated 300 homes were damaged in the village of Pomas, near Carcassone, with a resident saying that "half the village has been destroyed", including the partial collapse of a 1,000 year-old castle. Nearly 3,000 homes in 10 villages were left without power.

https://x.com/MeteoExpress/status/2091915942720577661

Considered a supercell tornado, this type of phenomenon is rare in France, but according to Turkish analyst expert Jeo Albant, the series of extreme heatwaves that have hit France and Europe this summer and spring caused an increase of convective heat transfer, and when the weather changed and a big storm hit France, it helped create the tornado.

The location is not far from where the third stage of La Vuelta a España was taken place, and it had to be cancelled because of hailstorm.