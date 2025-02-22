Viktor Orbán: Hungary will decide whether Ukraine can join the European Union

HQ

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again positioned himself as the key obstacle to Ukraine's European Union aspirations, declaring that Hungary alone will determine whether its war-torn neighbor joins the 27-member bloc.

During a recent speech, he characterized Ukraine as a mere buffer zone between Russia and NATO, dismissing its ambitions for European integration. He also warned that Ukraine's accession would devastate Hungary's farmers and broader economy, reinforcing his long-standing resistance to the European Union's support for Kyiv.

Known as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally within the European Union, Orbán has consistently criticized sanctions against Moscow and delayed financial aid to Ukraine, despite ultimately conceding in past votes. For now, it remains to be seen how the European Union will navigate Orbán's latest statement.