Viktor Gyokeres confirmed for Arsenal, will inherit Thierry Henry's 14

It is now official: Viktor Gyokeres, one of the most coveted players from the summer transfer market, has found a new home. The Swedish striker from Sporting CP, who scored 54 goals in 52 matches this season, refused to keep playing and training for the Portuguese champions, asking for a transfer. It has been rumoured all week that he would end up in London, but it is now official that Arsenal has reached an agreement with Sporting CP, as reported by several outlets including The Athletic.

Arsenal will pay an initial fee of €63.5million (£54.8m) plus €10m in add-ons, and will undergo medical tests on Saturday. What is more, the confidence in the Swede is so high that he will wear the iconic No. 14 in his jersey, the one worn by Thierry Henry, Arsenal's top goalscorer.

Gyokeres always knew that he wanted to join Arsenal, despite interest from other clubs. Arsenal ended up second in Premier League, suffering from long injuries of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. For the next season, they have also added Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Christian Norgaard from Brentford, Noni Madueke from Chelsea, Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.