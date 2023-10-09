Vikings: Valhalla to conclude in 2024

HQ

If you were hoping that Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla show would reach the same breadth and length as that of the regular Vikings series, this news might disappoint you a tad. That being said, if you prefer shorter and more digestible shows, it's no doubt a breath of fresh air to hear that Vikings: Valhalla will be concluding in 2024 with its third and final season.

As per Netflix, the show will be wrapping up next year, on a yet to be determined date. While we're waiting to hear more about the series, a few images have been shared, which seem to show Harald becoming a Roman warrior, and that suggest the wait for this final outing will be shorter than expected.