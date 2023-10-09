Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Forza Motorsport
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Vikings: Valhalla

      Vikings: Valhalla to conclude in 2024

      The spinoff series will only encompass three seasons.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If you were hoping that Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla show would reach the same breadth and length as that of the regular Vikings series, this news might disappoint you a tad. That being said, if you prefer shorter and more digestible shows, it's no doubt a breath of fresh air to hear that Vikings: Valhalla will be concluding in 2024 with its third and final season.

      As per Netflix, the show will be wrapping up next year, on a yet to be determined date. While we're waiting to hear more about the series, a few images have been shared, which seem to show Harald becoming a Roman warrior, and that suggest the wait for this final outing will be shorter than expected.

      Vikings: ValhallaVikings: Valhalla
      Vikings: ValhallaVikings: Valhalla

      Related texts



      Loading next content