Vikings creator working on new TV series about Erik Blodyxa

New Norse adventures await as Michael Hirst, creator of the acclaimed Vikings, prepares to return to the Viking world once again with a brand new series called Bloodaxe. The project is completely standalone and will focus on the story of the legendary Viking king Erik Blodyxa and his wife Gunnhild fighting for the Norwegian throne in the 10th century.

Michael Hirst is producing the series alongside his son, Horatio Hirst, who expressed his enthusiasm to return to the world of the Norse sagas in a statement to Variety.

"I feel blessed and deeply excited that Amazon has given me the opportunity to return to the fantastic world of the Norse Sagas and the men, women and gods of the Viking world who have come to mean so much to me.

"Horatio and I intend to open your eyes to incredible new characters and unbelievable stories, all of which happen to be true and many of which changed the course of history."

There is no set premiere date for Bloodaxe yet.

What did you think of Vikings and are you looking forward to more Norse adventures?