GRLive: Tell Me Why
news
Vigor

Vigor is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 before the end of 2020

The free-to-play version for Nintendo Switch is coming in September.

Looter shooter Vigor is coming to more and more platforms. The game formerly known as an Xbox One console exclusive has made its way to Switch and will come to both PlayStation consoles by the end of the year (this was confirmed at Gamescom by developer Bohemia).

Nintendo Switch players planing on buying this game should know that a free-to-play version is coming to the eShop on September 23. Bohemia released the Founder's Edition of the game in July, which includes in-game credits and collectibles. On November 25, Vigor will land on PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 5 edition will follow later in the year.

If you still don't know Vigor, take a look at the new trailer, as it was made as an entry point for new players. Vigor is about fighting and surviving in a post-apocalyptic area of Norway. Players must combine shooting, looting, and base building. The new 5.0 update is coming soon and was featured in the last developer's diary.

