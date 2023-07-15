Vigilante seems to be making an appearance before Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn has always been incredibly open about the films and TV shows that he is working on. The filmmaker and DC Universe co-boss has lately been very vocal about Superman: Legacy, but has also touched a lot on upcoming DC projects, and the latest comes from a brief reply on Threads where he reveals that a fan-favourite Peacemaker character could be making an appearance sooner rather than later.

When asked when we'll next get to see Vigilante, Gunn replied, "Probably before Peacemaker Season 2."

Considering Gunn has previously stated that he'll be wrapping up Superman: Legacy before even looking to start work on Peacemaker Season 2, this will likely mean that we'll see Freddie Stroma's take on the character popping up in some other DC Universe production in the future. Perhaps the Waller series is a good place to look for this to happen.