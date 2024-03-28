Viggo Mortenson's western The Dead Don't Hurt shown off in first trailer

The Western genre has found its way back in recent years and Viggo Mortensen is the latest to jump on the bandwagon with his very own story. In The Dead Don't Hurt, he not only directs but also produces, writes, composes and stars as one of its main characters.

The film tells the story of a French-Canadian woman who finds love in Danish immigrant Holger, in the midst of a devastating civil war. A first trailer is finally available to watch and you can do so below. The premiere will take place on the 31st of May.

In any case, we think this looks really promising, or what do you say?

Are you looking forward to The Dead Don't Hurt?