Viggo Mortensen on returning as Aragorn: "The script is the most important thing to me unless I'm broke"

The Lord of the Rings will be returning to cinemas in the near future in a live-action format with the upcoming The Hunt for Gollum film that is being directed by Andy Serkis, who will also reprise his role of Gollum. Ever since the announcement of this film, we've seen a slate of rumours make the rounds, including that a few returning stars and faces will be making their return here.

For anyone hoping this means we'll see Viggo Mortensen back as Aragorn, the actor has recently spoken with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about The Hunt for Gollum and if he would come back to Middle-earth.

"I haven't read a script. So I don't know. The script is the most important thing to me unless I'm broke, I have no money and I'm lucky to get any job. So it depends."

Essentially, Mortensen hasn't ruled out a return as Aragorn, but he also doesn't seem to be chomping at the bit to come back to the character either. We'll just have to stay tuned and see how the script ultimately comes out and how much money Warner Bros. is willing to throw at Mortensen to reprise his role.