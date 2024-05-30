Viggo Mortensen is open to playing Aragorn again

With a new Lord of the Rings film confirmed, and Andy Serkis back in the role of Gollum, the question of whether we can expect to see several old stars from Jackson's trilogy has emerged. After all, if the rumours are true, The Hunt For Gollum will take place just before the adventure of Frodo and his friends, which also leaves room for other characters to return.

Aragorn and Viggo Mortensen is one of these characters that fans have made it clear they would love to see again, and it now seems that the actor himself is open to reprising the role. Provided the script makes sense and the motivation for the character feels right. He revealed this in an interview with GQ where he said:

"I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard. Maybe I'll hear about it eventually. I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

Could you imagine seeing Viggo return as Aragorn in The Hunt For Gollum?