Viggo Mortensen apparently approves casting of Jamie Dornan as Aragorn

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Production is soon to begin on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, bringing together franchise veterans, such as Ian McKellen's Gandalf, with entirely new takes on iconic roles—including Jamie Dornan's Aragorn.

Yes, it won't be Viggo Mortensen, but according to director Andy Serkis, Mortensen is actually pleased with the choice of Dornan. Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcastet, Serkis stated:

"Other than that, we're thrilled that Jamie's doing it. I mean, you know, we're absolutely thrilled, and by the way, so is Viggo."

It remains a bit confusing, however, that McKellen and Orlando Bloom are set to return while Mortensen is not.