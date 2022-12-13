Viewfinder looks like the perfect cross between The Witness and Gorogoa.

If we move away from the AAA releases announced for next year in the last few days (at the Game Awards gala) we also find more indie, but very interesting proposals, such as Replaced (although we already knew them, this has been their formal presentation to the world). But if there was one title that excited us from the first second, it was Viewfinder.

This first-person perspective puzzle game brought back memories of The Witness and Gorogoa, two classics of the genre and two of the best games of recent years. Viewfinder has elements of both, such as the first-person view of the former and the use of imagery and perspective of the latter. In the game, you will have to progress by solving visual puzzles and unravelling the story told with these images taken from photographs.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date or platform beyond PC and PS5, but we are following with interest the development of this title, which is currently planned for 2023.