Viewfinder

Viewfinder gets a new look at Day of the Devs

Sad Owl Studios continues to tease us without revealing a release date for the spiritual crossover between The Witness and Gorogoa.

HQ

"Challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world around you with an instant camera." With this premise we meet again with Viewfinder, the stage-based puzzle title being developed by Sad Owl.

Although it evokes instant memories of The Witness and Gorogoa (which we commented on when we first saw it just a year ago), its creators define it more as a cross between the gameplay of Control and the aforementioned puzzle game by Jonathan Blow.

The new trailer doesn't reveal too much, except to show us a new glimpse of what's to come, and the variety of environments and inspirations taken from photographs sent to the development team from all corners of the world.

The sour note is that we still can't put a date on the calendar, and for now we don't know when we'll be able to play Viewfinder. But we're looking forward to it.

