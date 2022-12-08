View the first trailer for The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix has finally released the first proper trailer for the horror thriller The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale and it looks really fantastic. The story lets us follow the young cadet who would later become known to the world as Edgar Allan Poe and the murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1830. The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who was also previously made Crazy Heart and Antlers, and is based on Louis Bayard's 2006 gothic thriller of the same name. You can read the film's synopsis below.

"West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry-a young man named Edgar Allan Poe."

In addition to Christian Bale, we will also see Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Robert Duvall and many others in the cast. The Pale Blue Eye will have its theatrical release on December 23rd and will be available to stream on Netflix from January 6th.

You can check out the trailer below.