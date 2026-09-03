Vietnam sentences 11 drug traffickers to death

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Vietnam has one of the strictest anti-drug laws in the world. In 2023, the police dismantled a network distributing drugs concealed in tubes of toothpaste in a major operation, arresting more than 230 people in the process. Now, the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City has found eleven of those traffickers guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced them to death.

According to the state-run media outlet VnExpress (via Reuters), prosecutors stated that members of the network used encrypted messaging platforms, bank accounts registered in other people's names, and delivery services to distribute drugs throughout southern Vietnam. According to the report, at least 20 other defendants have been sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

These convictions come as Vietnam considers changes to the use of the death penalty. Last month, the government proposed abolishing the death penalty for six offences, including drug trafficking, as part of a review of its criminal code, but those proposed changes have not yet come into force.