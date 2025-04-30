English
Vietnam marks 50 years since the end of the war with grand parade

Thousands gather in Ho Chi Minh City as ties with United States and China evolve.

The latest news on Vietnam. The country commemorated the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on Wednesday with a large military parade in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring thousands of soldiers, an air show and international contingents.

The event, described as a celebration of national unity, reflected both historical remembrance and Vietnam's shifting geopolitical landscape. Alongside Vietnamese forces, Chinese troops joined the march, underlining growing ties despite past tensions.

Meanwhile, relations with the US, strengthened in recent decades, now face uncertainty due to proposed tariffs that could impact Vietnamese exports. For now, it remains to be seen how Vietnam balances these complex international relationships in the years ahead.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - April 25, 2025: Helicopters with Vietnam National flags flying over city center for 50th Anniversary of Reunification // Shutterstock

