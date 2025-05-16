English
Vietnam greenlights $1.5 billion Trump Organization investment

New golf and real estate projects set to boost tourism and development in Southeast Asia.

The latest news on the United States and Vietnam. We now know that Vietnam has approved a $1.5 billion investment plan by the Trump Organization and a local partner to develop golf courses, hotels, and residential projects across nearly 1,000 hectares.

The ambitious venture aims to boost tourism and real estate, with construction slated to begin this quarter and extend through mid-2029. The approval coincides with ongoing trade talks between Vietnam and the US, highlighting economic cooperation in the region.

BEDMINSTER,NJ-JULY 31,2022: Trump reacts to the Liv golf fans at the first Tee during the LIV golf Tournament held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster,NJ // Shutterstock

