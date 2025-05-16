Vietnam greenlights $1.5 billion Trump Organization investment

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Vietnam . We now know that Vietnam has approved a $1.5 billion investment plan by the Trump Organization and a local partner to develop golf courses, hotels, and residential projects across nearly 1,000 hectares.

The ambitious venture aims to boost tourism and real estate, with construction slated to begin this quarter and extend through mid-2029. The approval coincides with ongoing trade talks between Vietnam and the US, highlighting economic cooperation in the region.