Vienna Open players in round of 16: when does Jannik Sinner play?

The Vienna Open ATP 500 is underway, a tournament key in Jannik Sinner's plan to reclaim leadership in ATP ranking, specially as he is the top seeded player there, with Alcaraz taking a break before Paris Masters next week. The tournament started last Monday, and we already have most of the players in second round, round of 16. But where is the Italian?

Sinner's first match, against German player and World No. 51 Daniel Altmaier, has been delayed and will take place even after round of 16 has started. However, it will still take place today, Wednesday October 22, and it will be the penultimate match of the day: it will take place at the Center Court at around 17:30 CET, 16.30 BST.

The exact time depends on the previous match held in the Center Court in Austria, another round of 32 match between Daniil Medvedev and Nuno Borges.

Sinner will also be looking at the first match of the day, the round of 32 between Tomas Machac and Flavio Cobolli, as the winner will be paired against Sinner in round of 16 tomorrow. So far, these are the confirmed Vienna Open round of 16 matches:



Tallon Griekspoor vs. Brandon Nakashima: Wednesday, 16:50 CET



Alex de Miñaur vs. Filip Misolic: Wednesday, 20:15 CET



Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Alexander Bublik: Thursday, TBD



Machac/Cobolli vs. Sinner/Altmaier: Thursday, TBD



Popyrin/Berrettini vs. Cameron Norrie: Thursday, TBD



Medvedev/Borges vs. Dzumhur/Moutet: Thursday, TBD



Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Thursday, TBD



Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alexander Zverev: Thursday, TBD

