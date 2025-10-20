Vienna Open: dates and first rivals for Sinner, Zverev, Musetti, De Miñaur...

HQ

Jannik Sinner headlines this week Erste Bank Open, or Vienna Open, that begins proper on Monday, October 20, after the qualifiers, with round of 32. The Italian is the second seed, alongside World No. 3 German player Alexander Zverev, Australian player Alex de Miñaur, Italian Lorenzo Musetti (who could decide this week if they qualify for ATP Finals next month) and Russian players Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev, the latter coming in hot after winning Almaty Open.

Sinner comes in a good mood after three victories at Six Kings Slam, including thrashing Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the exhibition tournament, taking a huge prize money and also taking his revenge against the World No. 1. He knows that a potential comeback in the ATP rankings at the end of the year, while difficult and depending on a debacle for Alcaraz at Paris and/or Turin (the ATP Finals) starts with a perfect run in the Austrian Open, a competition he already won in 2023.

Vienna Open round of 32 games on Monday, October 20:



Luciano Darderi vs. Brandon Nakashima: 13:30 CET



Alejandro Tabilo vs. Alexander Bublik: 14:40 CET



Alekander Kovacevic vs. Matteo Arnaldi: 16:00 CET



Alex de Miñaur vs. Jurij Rodionov: 17:30 CET



Karen Khachanov vs. Tallon Griekspoor: 20:15 CET



On Tuesday, Jannik Sinner will face against German player Daniel Altmaier, world No. 51, with a win/loss record of 12/4 for the Italian. Lorenzo Musetti faces Stefano Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev faces Nuno Borges, Jacob Fearnley takes on Zverev, and Cameron Norrie faces seventh seed Andrey Rublev.