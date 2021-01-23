Viego, The Ruined King arrives in League of Legends 11.2 update

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, Riot Games showed off the first look at the next Champion coming to League of Legends, in the character Viego, The Ruined King. This chap is the very Champion that the upcoming Airship Syndicate title, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story seems to be named after, so you could say his reveal was quite exciting.

Today however, we have seen the update notes for League of Legends 11.2, the patch set to bring Viego to the live game. And let's just say right now, this one is quite a hefty one.

Since we've already covered a lot of what Viego is bringing to the table previously (you can find that in the link above), we'll be skipping past that and looking to the general changes coming in 11.2.

In regard to Champion balance, 11.2 will see tweaks to Dr. Mundo, Le Blanc, Nocturne, Aatrox, Senna, and many, many more. Several items including; Galeforce, Imperial Mandate, Gargoyle Stoneplate, and more will also be seeing various balance changes.

The in-game store is also set to be receiving a few bug fixes again, as well as a ton of other gameplay specific bug fixes also coming as part of the update.

In terms of some of those many new skins we were also promised a few weeks ago, this patch will be bringing eight new ones for you to get your hands on.

As the full patch notes are really extensive, and packed with plenty of depth - you can find the full notes with each intricate statistical tweak over here.